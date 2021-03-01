Advertisement

Car crashes into tree near Jackson Field, damaging fence

Police are working to find out what caused the crash.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital after crashing their car into a tree in downtown Lansing.

Lansing Police say the tree fell over, damaging the Lansing Lugnuts’ home stadium fence. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials say the driver and the passenger have minor injuries. Police are working to find out what caused the crash, but News 10 is told drugs and alcohol were not factors.

WILX will keep this story updated as we learn more.

