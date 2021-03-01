Advertisement

Brock Fletcher tell us the three top things that buyers can do to win an offer on a house

Find out how you can be the top bidder when it comes to purchasing a home
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -At this time of year, there are normally thousands of houses for sale in the Lansing area. However, right now, there are still only a couple of hundred homes for sale in the Lansing area. That being said, if you’re in the market to buy a home, you want to make sure that you submit the best offer. Brock Fletcher, from The Selling Team with Keller Williams, tells us the top three things that buyers can do to win an offer.

