Active ice water rescue at Tamarock Lake

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - It has been confirmed by Eaton County that there is an active ice water rescue on Tamarock Lake within the area of Tamarack in Sunfield Township. A dive team, an aero med, and Eaton County officials are presently on the scene assisting EMS.

Victims are not identified at the moment.

No other information is known at this time. WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.