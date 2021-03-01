Advertisement

Active ice water rescue at Tamarock Lake

(WNDU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - It has been confirmed by Eaton County that there is an active ice water rescue on Tamarock Lake within the area of Tamarack in Sunfield Township. A dive team, an aero med, and Eaton County officials are presently on the scene assisting EMS.

Victims are not identified at the moment.

No other information is known at this time. WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash, driver identified
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

Latest News

Meridian Township still unsure about allowing recreational marijuana sales
Kids practice reading to dogs
Kids practice reading to dogs
Police investigating a string of thefts
Police investigating a string of thefts
A push to change vaccine distribution
A push to change vaccine distribution
Watching Your Wallet: 28M Americans are planning to buy a home
Watching Your Wallet: 28M Americans are planning to buy a home