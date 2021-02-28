Advertisement

Spartans lament loss to Maryland, promise better start Tuesday

An 11-0 start for Maryland doomed the Spartans
Spartans need a win Sunday against Maryland to stay inside the NCAA bubble
Spartans need a win Sunday against Maryland to stay inside the NCAA bubble(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WILX) - The Spartans let Maryland start on a 11-0 run, and it was all she wrote in a 73-55 loss on the road to the Terrapins.

“That was the worst first 6 minutes this season,” Head Coach Izzo said.

“It’s hard for a team to claw back,” said Guard Joshua Langford. “The margin for error is small.”

The Spartans poor shooting and Maryland’s superior interior defense helped.

“The ball just didn’t bounce our way,” said Forward Aaron Henry. “I’m not going to go home and pout.”

Another big factor? The Spartans played their third game this week, while the Terrapins had a whole week to prepare.

They’re not writing off the season just yet.

“We’ll have a better start Tuesday, I promise you,” said Izzo.

The Spartans face Indiana Tuesday, and end the season with games at and at home against Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
Lansing Catholic Diocese criticized for new policy on transgender students, MSU professor opposes view
Mason teacher resigns, says district stopped her from teaching Black history

Latest News

Spartans need a win Sunday against Maryland to stay inside the NCAA bubble
Michigan State @ Maryland: live updates
Former Michigan State Volleyball player Holly Toliver plays for a new professional league...
Former Spartan Holly Toliver playing for Athletes Unlimited
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) celebrates with forward Gabe Brown (44) after scoring...
WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Fred Heumann on Sparty’s March Madness Possibilities, Henry/Langford Rising To The Occasion
Sports Blitz
Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball