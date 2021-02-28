Spartans lament loss to Maryland, promise better start Tuesday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WILX) - The Spartans let Maryland start on a 11-0 run, and it was all she wrote in a 73-55 loss on the road to the Terrapins.

“That was the worst first 6 minutes this season,” Head Coach Izzo said.

“It’s hard for a team to claw back,” said Guard Joshua Langford. “The margin for error is small.”

The Spartans poor shooting and Maryland’s superior interior defense helped.

“The ball just didn’t bounce our way,” said Forward Aaron Henry. “I’m not going to go home and pout.”

Another big factor? The Spartans played their third game this week, while the Terrapins had a whole week to prepare.

They’re not writing off the season just yet.

“We’ll have a better start Tuesday, I promise you,” said Izzo.

The Spartans face Indiana Tuesday, and end the season with games at and at home against Michigan.

