Advertisement

Michigan weighs charges against official who displayed gun

The Michigan Attorney General’s office is considering whether charges should be filed against a...
The Michigan Attorney General’s office is considering whether charges should be filed against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a livestreamed public meeting.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Attorney General’s office is considering whether charges should be filed against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a livestreamed public meeting, a spokesman said Friday.

The move was prompted by a request from the Grand Traverse County prosecutor’s office following a state police investigation of commissioner Ron Clous’ act, said Ryan Jarvi, spokesman for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Clous and other county board members were meeting remotely because of the pandemic Jan. 20. During a telephone public comment period, local resident Keli MacIntosh criticized the chairman for allowing members of the far-right Proud Boys group to speak last year in favor of declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

As the caller spoke, Clous retrieved a rife and held it in view of the camera before setting it aside.

The gesture drew a local backlash and international headlines. MacIntosh filed a report with the state police.

County board Chairman Rob Hentschel told the Traverse City Record-Eagle the state police had contacted him and other commissioners about the matter.

“It is my understanding that any time a county commissioner is involved, the case would be sent to the state police, rather than local law enforcement,” Hentschel said.

The Associated Press left phone and email messages with Clous seeking comment.

Jarvi declined to say what charges were being considered.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash
Lansing Catholic Diocese criticized for new policy on transgender students, MSU professor opposes view
Mason teacher resigns, says district stopped her from teaching Black history
Warehouse building a total loss
Structure fire in Williamston area, warehouse building a total loss
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing

Latest News

A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting
Parents Mental Health In A Pandemic
Parents Mental Health In A Pandemic
seasonal depression
Parents struggle with mental health in pandemic
State seeks public input on walleye management plan