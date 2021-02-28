Advertisement

Michigan State @ Maryland: live updates

Spartans need a win Sunday against Maryland to stay inside the NCAA bubble
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are on the road against the Maryland Terrapins Sunday.

Both teams are in need of a win to stay inside the NCAA Tournament bubble.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Spartans in the last four in, and a win on the road for them would help tremendously.

The Spartans are starting the same five: Josh Langford, Aaron Henry, Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown, and Julius Marble.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW:

16:04 1H Maryland 11, Michigan State 0. The Spartans allow the first 11 points against Maryland. The Terps are 3-3 from 3, while the Spartans haven’t hit a single shot.

11:27 1H Maryland 14, Michigan State 7. Henry gets their first bucket more than six minutes into the game. Hauser follows with a made 3. Maryland comes right back with a score, but since the first timeout, the Spartans have gone on a 7-3 run.

7:05 1H Maryland 24, Michigan State 14. The Spartans are shooting a little better since the start. Overall they’re 6-17, and 2-11 from 3. The Terrapins’ defense is stellar at the moment.

3:45 1H Maryland 33, Michigan State 21. Michigan State has to find a way to drive the interior. They’re being forced to take three-point shots, and aren’t making many (3-13).

HALFTIME: Maryland 35, Michigan State 25. Three point shots are the difference. Michigan State is 4-15, while Maryland is 6-10.

