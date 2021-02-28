McDonald’s worker celebrates 100th birthday with special mailbox

IRWIN, Pa. (WTAE) - A Pennsylvania woman is entering the century club in style. She works at McDonald’s, where she has her own special mailbox set up for the flood of birthday cards she’s been receiving.

Ruth Shuster turns 100 years old on March 3. For more than a quarter-century, she’s been serving up smiles at McDonald’s in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Three days a week, she wipes down tables and greets customers, and she has no plans to retire any time soon.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fridays were Shuster’s favorite day, and her customers’ meals usually came with a performance. She misses the crowds and her after-work activities, which include dancing.

“Friday about 30 comes, and we all sing, ‘You are my sunshine.’ Everybody come in,” she said. “I go dancing four days a week. You can’t go dancing nowhere. There’s no dances around,” she said.

Shuster is so popular that the flood of birthday cards she has been receiving requires its own special mailbox at McDonald’s.

Turning 100, she says, is no big whoop, and it’s not going to make her slow down.

“To me, it’s just a number,” she said. “I became a widow when I was 50, and I’ve been working ever, ever, ever since. I like working.”

Shuster gets joy from being around people, which is one of the reasons she loves her job so much. The other is the payday.

“I get paid. I pay my bills, and that’s good. I never had a lot of money, but I always had enough. That’s the way it is,” she said.

For those interested in sending Shuster a birthday card, her address at McDonald’s is as follows:

9061 Lincoln Hwy North

Huntingdon, PA 15642

