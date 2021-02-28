DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.

St. Johns Police say several people were at a home in the 500 block of East State Street Saturday night when the homeowner was showing off his firearms. One which was thought to be unloaded went off, hitting Brandon Chunko.

Police and EMS responded, but Chunko did not survive.

A 24-year-old man, whose name is not being released until he is formally charged, was arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.

