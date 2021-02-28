Advertisement

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that no one was in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police spokesman Trevor Macy told The Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the door opened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
Lansing Catholic Diocese criticized for new policy on transgender students, MSU professor opposes view
Mason teacher resigns, says district stopped her from teaching Black history

Latest News

Spartans need a win Sunday against Maryland to stay inside the NCAA bubble
Michigan State @ Maryland: live updates
A statue of former president Donald Trump on display at the merchandise show at the...
LIVESTREAM: Trump to speak at CPAC
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief