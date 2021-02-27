Advertisement

WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Fred Heumann on Sparty’s March Madness Possibilities, Henry/Langford Rising To The Occasion

Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) celebrates with forward Gabe Brown (44) after scoring...
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) celebrates with forward Gabe Brown (44) after scoring against Ohio State. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lansing legend Fred Heumann is back! Fred joins John Gustin to react to the Michigan State Spartan’s remarkable turnaround. What do back-to-back Top-5 wins over Illinois and Ohio State mean for Tom Izzo as he tries to guide his team back to the NCAA Tournament?

The two look at why Gabe Brown replacing Joey Hauser in the starting unit has been crucial to MSU’s success and why Thomas Kithier is an unsung hero. Fred also breaks down the different scenarios for State. What happens if they win out, fall to Michigan or worst-case scenario, lose to Maryland/Indiana.

