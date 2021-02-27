Advertisement

State seeks public input on walleye management plan

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - State officials are seeking input from the public on a walleye management plan that focuses on Michigan’s inland waters.

The plan was drafted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and is available for review and written comment through April 1.

It aims to provide an overview of the status of the species in Michigan, the biology and ecology of inland walleye populations, angler perceptions about walleye management and fishing opportunities, and a brief description of previous management efforts.

The plan was developed to guide the department’s management effort toward maximizing both angler satisfaction and the ecological benefits of walleye fisheries, said Seth Herbst, DNR aquatic species and regulatory affairs manager.

Walleye are found in the Great Lakes, Michigan rivers and inland lakes. A healthy, abundant walleye population is a big part of Michigan’s fisheries. The fish provide exciting opportunities for world-class recreational fishing, according to the DNR.

Walleye also are an important ecological role as a top predator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geddert found dead at I-96 rest stop
NEWS 10 EXCLUSIVE: Local janitor recalls his brief encounter with John Geddert before his death
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash
Warehouse building a total loss
Structure fire in Williamston area, warehouse building a total loss
Red Cedar Gymnastics owner
Owner of Red Cedar Gymnastics provides statement on Geddert’s death
Mason teacher resigns, says district stopped her from teaching Black history

Latest News

Former Michigan State Volleyball player Holly Toliver plays for a new professional league...
Former Spartan Holly Toliver playing for Athletes Unlimited
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
State fines prison $6,300 for failing COVID-19 safety rules
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man with dementia who is missing.
UPDATE: Man with dementia missing in Jackson County has been located