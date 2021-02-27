Advertisement

State fines prison $6,300 for failing COVID-19 safety rules

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) - State inspectors have fined a southern Michigan prison for violating COVID-19 workplace safety rules last summer.

The Gus Harrison prison in Adrian flunked social distancing rules for workers at lunch and did not identify all close contacts for employees who tested positive, among other violations, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said.

The agency ordered a $6,300 fine.

Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said the agency is appealing what he described as “unfounded” claims.

“The department has been and remains committed to ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for its employees and prisoners,” Gautz said.

Seven Gus Harrison prisoners and one staff member have died of COVID-19. The inspection followed one of the deaths.

