Parents struggle with mental health in pandemic

By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mental health has become a large focus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC 39% of Michiganders suffer symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Unfortunately many parents have fallen victim to the stresses that come with living during the COVID 19 era.

Danielle Dershem is responsible for raising awareness about mental health for Cedar Creek Hospital.

She said parents have had a hard time figuring out how to care for their children’s mental health while simultaneously taking care of their own throughout the pandemic.

While women are more willing to get help with their mental wellness, men tend to avoid the conversation.

“They don’t seek treatment in the numbers that women do. By the time they are seeking treatment, from my perception, they’re level of need is significantly greater,” said Dershem.

Aside from seeking help, according to a study by the University of Michigan, taking care of your body and helping others are great ways to improve mental health.

For those needing to talk to somebody, you are encouraged to call 1-888-535-6136 and Press “8” to talk to a Michigan Stay Well counselor. The line is open 24/7.

