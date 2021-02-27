Advertisement

Okemos girls get first win of season against Mason

The Chieftains are now 1-2 on the season, and the Bulldogs are 0-7.
Mason at Okemos
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Out at Okemos the girls basketball team hosted the Mason Bulldogs.

Mason started on the offense but it was taken by the Chieftains. The fast break got the ball to Jacqueline Semerly and the Chieftains got on the board first.

Mason took it over now...Ashley Baker dished it down to Isabel Reemsnyder and got the two.

Okemos got another steal and Alexis Sermak got it and found Haley Henion on the wing, who drained it.

The Chieftains took this one 43-24.

Okemos will play at Lansing Catholic on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. Mason will play Haslett at home on Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

