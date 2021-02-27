Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 3 is in the books for high school basketball here in Mid-Michigan.

Game of the Week: Portland (G) 45, Lansing Catholic 35

BOYS SCORES:

Lansing Catholic (B) 65, Portland 55

Mason (B) 51, Williamston 48

Haslett (B) 51, Lansing Eastern 40

Bath (B) 66, Saranac 23

Fowlerville (B) 51, St. Johns 37

Ionia (B) 59, Lansing Sexton 27

Dansville (B) 56, Fowler 44

Fulton (B) 53, Laingsburg 42

Portland St. Patrick (B) 48, Carson City Crystal 46 (OT)

Quincy (B) 39, Union City 33

Homer (B) 66, Bronson 48

Jonesville (B) 73, Reading 67

Springport (B) 55, Concord 13

GIRLS SCORES:

Okemos (G) 43, Mason 24

Dansville 41, Eaton Rapids 40

Hanover Horton 44, Addison 22

Adrian Lenawee Christian 61, Michigan Center 52

Athens 55, Manchester 43

