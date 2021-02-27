Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball
Portland Girls, Mason Boys get huge wins
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 3 is in the books for high school basketball here in Mid-Michigan.
Game of the Week: Portland (G) 45, Lansing Catholic 35
BOYS SCORES:
Lansing Catholic (B) 65, Portland 55
Haslett (B) 51, Lansing Eastern 40
Fowlerville (B) 51, St. Johns 37
Ionia (B) 59, Lansing Sexton 27
Dansville (B) 56, Fowler 44
Fulton (B) 53, Laingsburg 42
Portland St. Patrick (B) 48, Carson City Crystal 46 (OT)
Quincy (B) 39, Union City 33
Homer (B) 66, Bronson 48
Jonesville (B) 73, Reading 67
Springport (B) 55, Concord 13
GIRLS SCORES:
Dansville 41, Eaton Rapids 40
Hanover Horton 44, Addison 22
Adrian Lenawee Christian 61, Michigan Center 52
Athens 55, Manchester 43
