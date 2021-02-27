Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,156 cases of COVID-19, 68 deaths

(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus spread continues, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,156 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan Saturday, February 27.

Cases have begun to plateau, as Michigan is now averaging around 1,000 cases per day.

The MDHHS also reported 68 deaths Saturday, 62 of which were identified through a Vital Records review.

State totals now climb to 587,581 cases and 15,522 deaths since the pandemic began last March.

Ingham County reports 15,517 cases and 276 deaths.

Jackson County reported 9,223 cases and 217 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,673 cases and 145 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,423 cases and 66 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 3,594 cases and 78 deaths.

However the bad news ends there. The good news is the MDHHS reports 541,258 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

This number is updated weekly.

