Advertisement

Mason Bulldogs top Williamston Hornets

Mason gutted things out late and held on to win 51-48
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs welcomed in the Williamston Hornets on Friday night with revenge on their minds. Having lost the first matchup of the season handily to Williamston, they jumped out to a big lead, leading the Hornets by as much as 21 points in the second half.

Williamston turned things on down the stretch and especially in the fourth quarter.

After being down late in the third quarter 39-18, they knotted things up at 48 with less than a minute left.

Mason gutted things out late and held on to win 51-48.

This is Williamston’s first loss of the season, dropping them to 4-1. Mason picks up their fourth win of the season and improve to 4-1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geddert found dead at I-96 rest stop
NEWS 10 EXCLUSIVE: Local janitor recalls his brief encounter with John Geddert before his death
Warehouse building a total loss
Structure fire in Williamston area, warehouse building a total loss
Michael Glance sentenced in son’s shooting
Red Cedar Gymnastics owner
Owner of Red Cedar Gymnastics provides statement on Geddert’s death
On the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 25, Geddert was found dead at rest stop off I-96 after it...
Read the court documents in Michigan v John Geddert

Latest News

Sports Blitz
Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball
Mason at Okemos
Okemos girls get first win of season against Mason
Bees win 66-23
Bath Bees top Saranac Redskins
Haslett boys defeat Lansing Eastern at home