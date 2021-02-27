Mason Bulldogs top Williamston Hornets

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs welcomed in the Williamston Hornets on Friday night with revenge on their minds. Having lost the first matchup of the season handily to Williamston, they jumped out to a big lead, leading the Hornets by as much as 21 points in the second half.

Williamston turned things on down the stretch and especially in the fourth quarter.

After being down late in the third quarter 39-18, they knotted things up at 48 with less than a minute left.

Mason gutted things out late and held on to win 51-48.

This is Williamston’s first loss of the season, dropping them to 4-1. Mason picks up their fourth win of the season and improve to 4-1.

