Lansing Catholic boys stay undefeated against Portland

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic boy’s team has yet to lose a game this season.

Lansing Catholic got on the board first and Alex Watters hit the rim but Luciano Guerrazzi gathered the rebound and banked it in.

Cougars taking advantage of a turnover and Watters had it. He dished it to top scorer DJ Ferguson and got an easy bucket.

It was the Raiders turn and Arnua Lopez found Marc Nobis and Portland got on the board for the first time.

It was a hot start here for the Raiders and Aidan Marowelli had it down low and put it up and in.

The Cougars now keep the undefeated season in tact with a 65-55 win over the raiders.

Lansing Catholic travels to Hanover-Horton for its next game on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Portland will travel to Durand on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

