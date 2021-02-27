Haslett boys defeat Lansing Eastern at home

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Vikings hosted the Lansing Eastern Quakers at home.

Taking things out to the second quarter, the Vikings had the lead and the ball. Eddy Tang pulled up from three and that one was good. =

Some great ball movement from the Vikings and D’Angelo Fitzpatrick got the benefit. Nice fadeaway there to get the bucket and the Vikings were up by ten.

Lansing Eastern got the ball on a turnover. Jailen Bowles got the pass and gave it back to Sirvontez Trainor. He got up and got the bucket and the foul.

The Quaker’s effort wasn’t enough though and the Vikings took this one 51-40.

Lansing Eastern will face Fowlerville at home on Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Haslett is going on the road to DeWitt on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.