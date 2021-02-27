Hardwood Heaven: Portland and Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday’s Game of the Week features the Lansing Catholic Cougars girls’ team hosting the Portland Raiders.

The Raiders wish tonight’s game was at their place. Big crowd or not, home court advantage still rings true and has for years at Portland.

News Ten's Kellan Buddy visits the gym for the Portland Raiders (WILX)

Athletic Director Kevin Veale says the only bright side of less fans this year is that he gets to show off some new upgrades they’ve gotten over the last year.

Veale said, “The new bleachers are pretty sharp, and they take up so much space so it’s important that they look good, but I really like the wall wrap that’s my favorite.”

Showcasing the fight song and the schools colors, Veale says the wall wrap is the first thing you’ll notice. He says he likes to keep his gym current. In his 21 years as an athletic director, the Raiders have changed their floor three times.

“That’s going to happen this summer too,” Veale said. “We’re always updating.”

He says it’s all to help bring in some of the biggest crowds in the mid-Michigan area.

Veal said, “That’s kind of what we do it for, those are some of the most exciting nights we have. We miss them.”

But the Raiders will be at Lansing Catholic, who also have some new upgrades; a new video board, floor and bleachers were installed over the last few years.

News Ten's Kellan Buddy visits the gym for the Lansing Catholic Cougars (WILX)

The Cougars have one of the smaller gyms in the league, and when packed to the brim it makes it feel like the fans are right on top of you. They also have something you don’t see every day--a concession stand inside the gym. Just a few less steps for fans to get what Athletic Director Brian Wolcott says is a snack that rivals any in the area.

“You go up there, you get a snack, you get to watch the game,” Wolcott said. “And the popcorn! The smell of the popcorn...we do have the best popcorn in the league. Sorry other AD’s but we do.”

