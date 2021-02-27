Game of the Week: Portland girls at Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was the girls CAAC white division on the line tonight between Lansing Catholic and Portland. The Raiders were down by three at halftime but found a way to come back and win this one 45-35 through the leadership of this team.

“The way we responded... you know they had our number the first half,” Portland Head Coach Jason Haid said. “That’s a good basketball team. You know they’re a young team, very talented. They came out, they had our number the first half. Just very proud of the way we stepped up.”

It was a tale of two Ava’s - senior Ava Gruber and junior Ava Guilford stepped up tonight, Gruber contributing 12 points and Guilford 14 points.

“Ava (Gruber) is a great player, she’s always been good,” Guilford said. “We usually guard each other in practice and we push each other.”

“Ava and Ava have kind of waited their turn. They’re just so unselfish. We knew somebody else was going to have to step up tonight, we knew it. Both of those two stepped up,” Haid said. “That just tells you what kind of kids they are and the leadership this team has and why we’ve got such good team chemistry.”

This group’s unity was evident. The team is full of all-state and all-league performers from last season.

“For us, being able to come back again it’s really great. Ava Gruber is really great for us and even though Ashley (Bower) didn’t score as much, she’s always a great contributor and she always finds ways to help the team.”

Portland got the better of the Cougars now twice this season.

“Just the way that we stayed composed down the stretch was unbelievable,” Haid said.

Portland moves on to 6-1 on the season. The Raiders will face Williamston at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Lansing Catholic will play Okemos at home Saturday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.

