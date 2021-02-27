Advertisement

Game of the Week: Portland girls at Lansing Catholic

The Raiders beat the Cougars for the second time this season.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was the girls CAAC white division on the line tonight between Lansing Catholic and Portland. The Raiders were down by three at halftime but found a way to come back and win this one 45-35 through the leadership of this team.

“The way we responded... you know they had our number the first half,” Portland Head Coach Jason Haid said. “That’s a good basketball team. You know they’re a young team, very talented. They came out, they had our number the first half. Just very proud of the way we stepped up.”

It was a tale of two Ava’s - senior Ava Gruber and junior Ava Guilford stepped up tonight, Gruber contributing 12 points and Guilford 14 points.

“Ava (Gruber) is a great player, she’s always been good,” Guilford said. “We usually guard each other in practice and we push each other.”

“Ava and Ava have kind of waited their turn. They’re just so unselfish. We knew somebody else was going to have to step up tonight, we knew it. Both of those two stepped up,” Haid said. “That just tells you what kind of kids they are and the leadership this team has and why we’ve got such good team chemistry.”

This group’s unity was evident. The team is full of all-state and all-league performers from last season.

“For us, being able to come back again it’s really great. Ava Gruber is really great for us and even though Ashley (Bower) didn’t score as much, she’s always a great contributor and she always finds ways to help the team.”

Portland got the better of the Cougars now twice this season.

“Just the way that we stayed composed down the stretch was unbelievable,” Haid said.

Portland moves on to 6-1 on the season. The Raiders will face Williamston at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Lansing Catholic will play Okemos at home Saturday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geddert found dead at I-96 rest stop
NEWS 10 EXCLUSIVE: Local janitor recalls his brief encounter with John Geddert before his death
Warehouse building a total loss
Structure fire in Williamston area, warehouse building a total loss
Michael Glance sentenced in son’s shooting
Red Cedar Gymnastics owner
Owner of Red Cedar Gymnastics provides statement on Geddert’s death
On the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 25, Geddert was found dead at rest stop off I-96 after it...
Read the court documents in Michigan v John Geddert

Latest News

Sports Blitz
Mid-Michigan scores for High School Basketball
Mason at Okemos
Okemos girls get first win of season against Mason
Bees win 66-23
Bath Bees top Saranac Redskins
Haslett boys defeat Lansing Eastern at home
The Mason Bulldogs welcomed in the Williamston Hornets on Friday night with revenge on their...
Mason Bulldogs top Williamston Hornets