Working to connect area employers with potential employees

Capital Area Michigan Works! is a network of resources for employers and job seekers
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Finding a job can be intimidating and a long process, but a local business is aiming to make that process easier.

Capital Area Michigan Works! is a network of resources for employers and job seekers.

They partner with businesses to develop recruiting and retention strategies as well as partner with job seekers to enhance education and career opportunities.

