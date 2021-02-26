The Sidebar in East Lansing is making some upgrades to their menu

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Sidebar in East Lansing, which is located next to Abood Law Farm, is going to be adding some delicious items to their menu. Renee Dillion, the manager of Sidebar, says that they’ve added a pizza oven to their kitchen and made from scratch pizza will be another choice on their menu very soon. Plus, they’ll have more drink options available soon, too.

