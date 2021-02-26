Advertisement

Read the swear to documents in Michigan v John Geddert

Court documents in Michigan v John Geddert: Swearing of felony complaint and warrant.
On the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 25, Geddert was found dead at rest stop off I-96 after it was announced by Attorney General Dana Nessel that he was facing 24 felonies.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has obtained the 37-page swear-to document from Wednesday, Feb. 24 in the case of the People of the State of Michigan v. John Geddert.

The document outlines the charges that Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office was bringing against Geddert. He was facing 24 charges in total, including 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of racketeering, two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Swear-to documents put a factual basis on the record to establish the elements for each count. In the document, the victims are identified by their initials.

The document states that a victim said Geddert would routinely yank her from the bars causing her knee to become more injured. She said she fell from 15 to 16 feet where she was let go from a bar with a training apparatus.

The victim had multiple injuries but was berated by Geddert to continue performing.

Victims also stated, “Geddert would yell, scream, humiliate and belittle her with insults and threats.”

Additionally, a victim recalled an incident where Geddert was making her run and she landed on her foot wrong. She said the pain was so extreme she began to cry and Geddert made her do 1,000 sit-ups.

Eventually, Larry Nassar diagnosed that victim with a broken bone on the top of her foot.

