Student teachers asking for internship program changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of future teachers are asking Michigan State University to change their mandatory internship program, because of the pandemic.

Right now, students studying to be a teacher in MSU’s College of Education have a one-year internship after their undergrad.

That internship is full-time and unpaid.

Many current interns argue they’re not getting the same experience because of the pandemic.

“I’m not getting to do things hands-on with the kids right now. I can’t make that personal connection, and so we can’t be expected to do the exact same things that have been done,” said fifth-year intern Allison Murphy.

Some say right now it’s not worth the money- especially since many scholarships don’t apply to this fifth year.

“Is there something that can be done to alter the requirements academically so there aren’t as many credits? Can there be something done to provide some payment for the full-time work that the interns are doing? Can we provide more scholarship opportunities or more financial aid opportunities?” said MSU senior Olivia Gundrum.

Olivia and others started the petition less than two weeks ago and it already has over 600 signatures.

“It’s wrong to expect future educators to work full-time unpaid while also being a full-time student who is taking credits that many don’t even transfer to a graduate degree,” said Olivia Gundrum.

The Director of the Teacher Preparation Program, Gail Richmond, told News 10 the College of Education is looking at a few options which include: allowing students to serve as paid substitute teachers during their internship year, helping interns find low-cost housing, and partnering with districts to hire students after their internship.

While Olivia and Allison are almost done with the program, they’re hoping the changes benefit future students.

