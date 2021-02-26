Advertisement

Structure fire in Williamston area

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday in the late afternoon a warehouse caught fire in the Williamston area. Reports of the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m.

The fire has produced enough smoke to be seen from miles away. Further complicating efforts to fight the fire, authorities on the scene say that the warehouse was storing hazardous materials. It is not currently known if inhaling the smoke could be dangerous to those in the area.

The warehouse is located at 967 Norris, west of the intersection of Grand River and Zimmer Road. Grand River is closed between Meridian and Zimmer.

This is a developing story and News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

