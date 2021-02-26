Advertisement

Spartans host No. 4 Ohio State in must-win contest

Michigan State coming off big win over #5 Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans tip off against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans face the #4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the Breslin Center Thursday night. Tip is scheduled for 9 PM.

The Spartans are hoping to keep their momentum going in a short turnaround after a 81-72 win over #5 Illinois Tuesday.

The Spartans are starting Joshua Langford, Rocket Watts, Aaron Henry, Julius Marble, and Gabe Brown, according to their statistics website. It’s the same starting 5 as their Tuesday lineup.

Live Updates Below:

