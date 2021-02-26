Owner of Red Cedar Gymnastics provides statement on Geddert’s death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jamie Boyd Hamilton, director of Red Cedar Gymnastics in Lansing, provided a statement following Geddert’s death on Friday.

Within the gymnastics community, especially in Michigan, Red Cedar Gymnastics has been a community staple for years.

Here are some of Hamilton’s powerful words:

“The events of the last 24 hours have reopened wounds and resulted in even more pain, anger, sadness, frustration, and guilt in the gymnastics community. For everyone involved, this is an unimaginably horrible ending which has created more loss with little possibility for closure or relief.”

“While we tend to focus on the extremes, it is important that gymnastics is not solely defined by negative events. It remains a beautiful sport capable of helping children discover a love of movement and exercise along with the self-confidence and determination that will assist them in becoming healthy, happy adults.”

