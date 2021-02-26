On The Job Report: 2/26/21

Lumber Warehouse Attendant Customer Service

LL Johnson Lumber

Salary: $11.00/hour

Description:

Full-time Warehouse Attendant (Monday through friday 8a-4p and 12p-8p with expected overtime daily)

RESPONSIBILITIES: Candidate will learn lumber operations, including order generation, processing, and fulfillment. Be able to work in the elements year-round. Be able to operate an industrial fork-lift safely and efficiently. Be personable and willing to learn. Will be responsible for assisting in loading delivery vehicles.

BENEFITS: We offer competitive medical, dental, vision, disability, 401K, vacation/holiday pay, and more.

Requirements:

IDEAL CANDIDATE MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING SKILL SET: Will be a highly self-motivated individual, possess a High School diploma/equivalency, have strong customer service skills, fork-lift experience, possess good communication skills, be able to lift a minimum of 50lbs, and be able to pass a pre-employment physical.

How to Apply: 3 WAYS TO APPLY FOR THIS POSITION:

1. Email your resume to bj@theworkbench.com

2. Call 800-292-5937 to talk with Eric Baker.

3. Stop into our Charlotte MI location to fill out an application

Certified Nursing Assistant - Midnights

Ingham Medical Care Facility

Salary: $17.19/hour

Description:

We’re glad you’re here! By choosing to apply at Dobie, you’re choosing to work at Mid Michigan’s premier provider of choice for memory care, long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, and wellness. At Dobie, we value our team members and work to attract and retain the best talent available. With us, you can build a career in a friendly environment that fully embraces its mission, vision and values. If you are someone who is dedicated to improving lives, we’re ready to welcome you aboard our team!

Your patients are waiting for you at Dobie – where our certified nurse aides improve lives with comfort, compassion, integrity, innovation, relationships and respect. Come join us where the wages are the highest in the area, you’ll have excellent CNA to patient ratios, and a set schedule. Dobie provides reimbursement for your CNA license; longevity bonuses; quarterly perfect attendance bonuses; and a dedicated CNA workforce specialist who will follow up with you after orientation to see how things are going and help answer any questions.

At Dobie Road, we really value what you bring to the table. If you are already a CNA, we start our pay scale at $17.19 and pay higher wages based on your experience in the industry.

We offer premiums for working night shifts!

Here are some of the differences that make Dobie your employer of choice:

· Competitive Wages

· Nurse and CNA 12 hour shifts

· Paid Holidays

· Defined contribution retirement through the Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) with 3 year vesting

· Optional 401K retirement and 457 deferred compensation plans through Nationwide

· Voluntary benefit options including long term disability, short term disability, etc.

· Health, vision and dental insurance

· Tuition reimbursement

· Quarterly bonus opportunities for perfect attendance

· Longevity recognition bonuses

· On-site 24 hour fitness center – $10/month for staff members andfamily

· Overtime opportunities

· Set Schedules

· Fresh market café and break room

· New addition with bistro café and state of the art private room/bath short term rehabilitation center

· 1/2 mile paved wellness trail

· Employee discount program

· Sparrow & McLaren Greater Lansing Preferred Provider

· Dobie is a not-for-profit community, meaning our focus stays on our patients and residents and NOT the bottom line

Requirements:

Some things we want you to know before applying:

Here at Ingham County Medical Care Facility we are “Dedicated to improving lives”; This means:

Our candidates should embrace and demonstrate this attitude in every aspect of the job.

We recognize perfect attendance quarterly, but we enter everyone with perfect attendance in a raffle and 3 employees are awarded a bonus.

We do require lifting

How to Apply: To apply, please have resume ready and apply online: https://dobieroad.org/career/apply/?position=CNA

Resident Project Rep/Civil Engineering

C2AE

Salary: $

Description:

C2AE is a growing team made up of technical and creative people who love design. Our team is full-service, able to deliver the complete architecture, infrastructure and engineering package, and specializes in the markets of education, government, healthcare and manufacturing. We are looking for passionate problem solvers who are eager to collaborate on projects to improve the built environment and the world we live in.

As a resident project representative you will be responsible for performing daily construction oversight and observation services for various types of infrastructure and transportation projects. Always a part of the larger team, this person works to understand the project needs and works independently on site with both clients and the construction firms. You will have a ground floor view of the projects that we are working on to benefit the communities we live in. This position could lead to additional responsibilities in civil engineering design work for candidates with those skill sets and interests.

Construction Observation (90%)

· Provide on-site construction observation services for municipal infrastructure and construction projects.

· Measure quantities, read and interpret plans, specifications and shop drawings.

· Performa materials testing and maintain test logs.

· Transport testing equipment to and from the job site as needed.

· Prepare and maintain construction records to provide final field measured data to the Project Manager.

· Review contractor schedules and provide updates to Project Managers.

· Report issues to the Construction Engineer and Project Managers in a timely manner and work to resolve problems or conflicts with contractors involving the interpretation of plans and specification requirements.

· Act as a liaison with residents, clients, project managers and the construction team.

· Other related duties as assigned.

Administrative (10%)

· Participate in team meetings, all staff meetings, and other non-billable planning sessions.

· Participate in training and development activities as needed and directed by supervisor.

· Perform administrative tasks including, but not limited to, time sheet completion, expense reports, completing correspondence, etc.

Organizational Relationships

· Reports to: Construction Engineer

FLSA Classification

· Non-Exempt

Equal Opportunity

C2AE provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants, and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, working conditions, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.

Technical Qualifications

· Graduation from a two-year technical college with a degree in Civil Engineering Technology or Surveying Technology, preferred.

· Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering, preferred.

· Knowledge of statutes/codes/regulations, including program procedures, methods and practices and their application to specific situations; typically learned through certification processes, associate or bachelor degree programs or a combination of experience and education.

· Ability to obtain and maintain required certifications (including, but not limited to: Troxler certification, aggregate, concrete and density testing certifications); preference given to candidates that have current certifications.

Physical Qualifications

· Ability to sit for prolonged periods of time

· Ability to stand for prolonged periods of time

· Physical dexterity and ability to negotiate around a crowded and busy working office area, and around a crowded and busy working area; including construction sites

· This position requires the ability to lift and carry up to 75 lbs.

How to Apply: Please visit www.c2ae.com/careers to complete an online application. We will be reviewing candidates as they apply and will leave the position open until filled.

