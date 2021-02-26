Advertisement

New study links gum disease and COVID-19

The study shows COVID-19 patients who have gum disease are nine times more likely to die from the virus
Dr. Wayne Aldredge, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, demonstrates how...
Dr. Wayne Aldredge, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, demonstrates how dental floss should be used in Holmdel, N.J. It&amp;rsquo;s one of the most universal recommendations in all of public health: Floss daily to prevent gum disease and cavities. Except there&amp;rsquo;s little proof that flossing works. When the federal government issued its 2016 dietary guidelines, the flossing recommendation had been removed, without notice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(WIBW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study shows gum disease may increase your risk of developing severe symptoms or even dying from COVID-19.

The study shows COVID-19 patients who have periodontitis are nine times more likely to die from the virus. They are also more likely to end up in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Dr. Jason Kelbel says gum disease can lead to other health issues which exacerbate potential COVID-19 problems.

“We’re still studying about it,” Kelbel said. “We do that know that the health of the mouth and the gums does affect the overall health of the body and it can be considered an underlying condition.”

Doctors say gum disease can be hereditary or caused by a bad diet and not taking care of your teeth. If you think you are suffering from gum disease, the best thing to do is see the dentist.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology and can be read HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Geddert, former owner of Twistars, has died by suicide
Lansing Catholic High School social media manager on leave after controversial Facebook post
Geddert found dead at I-96 rest stop
NEWS 10 EXCLUSIVE: Local janitor recalls his brief encounter with John Geddert before his death
Car crashes into local home, BWL will restore service after homeowner reconnects power

Latest News

In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing, and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Capitol Police plan to keep enhanced presence
GOP move to top vaccine distribution to vulnerable communities
LC presents its spring musical
Lansing Catholic works to present their musical onstage for in-person and virtual audiences
The company is recalling 82,000 electric cars globally. The vehicles' batteries need to be...
Hyundai recalling 82,000 cars