New study links gum disease and COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study shows gum disease may increase your risk of developing severe symptoms or even dying from COVID-19.

The study shows COVID-19 patients who have periodontitis are nine times more likely to die from the virus. They are also more likely to end up in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Dr. Jason Kelbel says gum disease can lead to other health issues which exacerbate potential COVID-19 problems.

“We’re still studying about it,” Kelbel said. “We do that know that the health of the mouth and the gums does affect the overall health of the body and it can be considered an underlying condition.”

Doctors say gum disease can be hereditary or caused by a bad diet and not taking care of your teeth. If you think you are suffering from gum disease, the best thing to do is see the dentist.

The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology and can be read HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.