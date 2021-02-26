Advertisement

NCAA Relaxes Some Restrictions on Georgia Tech

(WRDW)
Feb. 26, 2021
-ATLANTA (AP) - The NCAA has overturned scholarship and recruiting limitations placed on Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team in 2019. The decision from the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee overturns the reduction of one scholarship per year for four years. It also restores Georgia Tech’s freedom to schedule official recruiting trips in conjunction with home games. The Committee on Infractions will reconsider the sanctions at a date which has not been announced. Last year, Georgia Tech agreed to miss the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after withdrawing its appeal of a postseason ban for 2020. The Yellow Jackets are eligible for postseason play this season.

