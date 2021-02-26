Advertisement

NBA Raptors Struggling With Covid

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) runs into Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher...
Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) runs into Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25, right) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara | AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Toronto Raptors say six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will miss tonight’s game against Houston. The decision is in keeping with the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus. The Raptors say they will continue to work remotely and did not immediately specify who would be handling in-game coaching duties. The NBA has postponed 29 games this season already because of virus-related issues, though this is the first time that a team has said its coaching staff would be unable to be at a game because of the protocols.

