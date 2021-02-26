Advertisement

MSU investigation could close soon

By Cody Butler
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday’s charges aren’t related to the Attorney General’s investigation into Michigan State University.

But that investigation could close soon if the documents are released to the Attorney General’s office.

The MSU Board of Trustees must waive their privileges to the documents so that Attorney General Nessel and her team can complete the investigation.

The chair Diane Byrum says in a statement that the board got the letter and will discuss it at a meeting next month.

Here is the letter submitted to the Michigan State Board of Trustees by the Attorney General. In this letter, Nessel calls for the board to release the documents.

Page 1 of document
Page 1 of document(WILX)
Page 2 of document
Page 2 of document(Attorney General Office)

One trustee says they are taking this seriously because they want to do whatever it takes to bring healing and closure to Nassar’s survivors.

Students say releasing those documents is the right thing to do.

“I think if they are withholding information that could further the case, I think that is very, shows what society is about these days,” said MSU student Julian Miller.

The board has until March 26 to respond to the Attorney General’s request.

