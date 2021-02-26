Advertisement

MSU Football releases video with script on helmets

The Spartans had planned to reveal the helmets last year.(MSU Football Twitter)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football teased on Twitter that they would reveal the highly anticipated Script State jersey, as soon as they reached 4,000 likes.

Within the hour, they had met their goal.

The video opens with highlights of the Spartan men’s basketball team from years past including players like Magic Johnson and Cassius Winston. In the highlights, the basketball team is wearing the script jerseys. Those shots are shuffled with scenes of Michael Dowell as he sits in the basketball locker room in his gear.

Dowell looks down at the white helmet on the floor, partially showing the script. Dowell then walks onto the hardwood in his football cleats.

The rumor of the script helmets started last season. The team planned to unveil the helmet in a game against Maryland that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Following the release of the video, the team Tweeted out several photos “for good measure.”

