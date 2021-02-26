Advertisement

MLB Releases Latest Covid Numbers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) and A. J. Pollock (11) celebrate during Game 7 of the...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) and A. J. Pollock (11) celebrate during Game 7 of the baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Three players were positive for COVID-19 among 900 samples during the second week of spring training testing. Major League Baseball says there had been 15 positives overall among more than 5,200 tests thus far during spring training, a positive rate of 0.3%. Positive tests included 12 players and three staff. All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camp are screened.

