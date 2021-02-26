MLB Releases Latest Covid Numbers

-NEW YORK (AP) - Three players were positive for COVID-19 among 900 samples during the second week of spring training testing. Major League Baseball says there had been 15 positives overall among more than 5,200 tests thus far during spring training, a positive rate of 0.3%. Positive tests included 12 players and three staff. All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camp are screened.