Michael Glance sentenced in son’s shooting

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On April 16, 2019 the Blackman-Leon Public Safety Department responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Barrett Avenue. As officers investigated, they found Michael Christopher Glance, 34, had shot his two-year-old son in the face.

The child survived, but required reconstructive surgery. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said Glance plead no contest to three felony charges of Assault with Intent to Murder and three charges of Felony Firearms in a virtual hearing before Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson.

“Detective Joseph Merritt did an excellent job investigating this case,” said Jarzynka.

Thursday Glance was sentenced by Judge Thomas D. Wilson to 35 years to 55 years in the Department of Corrections for three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder. The defendant was also sentenced to a mandatory two years in the Department of Corrections for Felony Firearms.

