Mason teacher resigns, says district stopped her from teaching Black history

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Feb. 12, Mason teacher Katelyne Thomas resigned from her position because she says that the district stopped her from teaching Black history to special ed students. Her last day of work is Feb. 26.

Read the full resignation letter:

Letter of resignation (WILX)

News 10 is waiting to hear back from the superintendent as well as other district officials.

