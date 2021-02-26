Advertisement

NEWS 10 EXCLUSIVE: Local janitor recalls his brief encounter with John Geddert before his death

Geddert found dead at I-96 rest stop
By Diamond Daniels
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Olympic coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday.

This happened after charges were announced accusing Geddert of sex crimes.

A local janitor recalls his brief encounter with John Geddert, just moments before he took his life around 2:45 this afternoon.

“He was actually pretty polite,” said Sugg.

Scott Sugg was cleaning out the Grand Ledge rest area off I-96 when he crossed paths with Geddert.

“Nothing unusually. He said hi, I said hi, he walked out. We been having trouble at the dumpsters where he was parked with people illegally dumping trash in there so I kept an eye on him,” he said.

That’s when Sugg says things quickly got suspicious.

“He was just walking around kind of nervously around the truck and going behind the dumpster and would come back out and would just kind of like – like he was up to no good,” said Sugg.

Sugg says Geddert then went into his truck and then back behind the dumpster.

" And I heard a pop and walked over there and called 911... found him on the ground, deceased,” he said.

Police reportedly arrived on the scene just before 3:30 pm, blocking the rest area to traffic for several hours while evidence was collected.

As for Scott Sugg, this is a day at work that he will never erase from his memory.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

