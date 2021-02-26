Lansing School district make enhancements to improve air quality in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in the Lansing School district will have cleaner air to breathe when they come back for in-person learning next month.

The Lansing School district is spending $1.5 million in money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to install 659 clean air units in classrooms and eight UV germ killer machines in some buildings.

“Anything that passes through that UV light is going to kill bacteria and germs, mold spores and so that’s a two way process of making sure that your kids are going to be safe,” HVAC specialist, Arnold Lairmore said.

Lairmore is an HVAC technician and specialist. He says the UV filters and the hepa filters the district is having installed are the best ones to kill germs.

“The air is coming in and through the filter and then coming out clean,” Lairmore said.

The district is also improving its HVAC systems where possible, but the new quiet clean air filter machines will be installed in almost every room.

“I think it’s a good idea because we want our kids to be safe and this is a way to ensure that they can go back to school and they can be safe,” Lairmore said.

However, some parents still don’t feel the filters are ‘safe’ enough to send their kids back.

“I don’t feel comfortable sending my kids. I know in the past when they tried to send kids back even just the high schoolers and kids were getting extremely sick,” Lansing Parent Amber Jones said. “And the air filters mmm... is it really working?”

The district is going to a hybrid learning system as of Monday, March 22. Parents can keep their kids home if they aren’t comfortable sending them back to the classroom.

