Ice sculptures, kayak races, pop-up markets and more at Lansing’s Inaugural Winterfest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Region Community Foundation and Downtown Lansing Incorporated are giving you a reason to bundle up and go outside.

The Lansing Winterfest will be held Saturday, Feb. 27.

Visitors can stroll along the Lansing River Trail for a cocoa and coffee walk while enjoying 16 ice sculptures along the riverfront. Local shops will set up stations so you can grab the brew of your choosing.

There will be a pop-up market in the former city market, along with an adult beverage station in the warming area.

“After so many events being canceled over the past year, we are proud to bring a day of outdoor winter fun to the heart of the Capital City with all of our partners,” said Downtown Lansing Inc. Executive Director, Cathleen Edgerly. Families and adults will find a host of activities to enjoy throughout the downtown in a safe, outdoor environment. Choose your own adventure by participating in all, or select activities, that are offered throughout the day from downtown to Old Town.”

Here is a look at the complete schedule of activities:

Cocoa and Coffee Walk, 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: Bring your family and Stroll the Lansing River Trail from Old Town to Downtown as you warm-up with hot chocolate or coffee, snap photos with one or all of the 16 ice sculptures located all along the riverfront and downtown, and catch some exciting outdoor entertainment in the Capital City – all found along the Cocoa and Coffee Walk!

Live Ice Carving Demos, Noon-3:00 p.m.: Live carvings of ice sculptures will take place at Noon, 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., along the Lansing River Trail from Turner Park in Old Town-Rotary Park in downtown Lansing, as well as a live carving in the traffic circle at Michigan Ave. and Washington Square! There will be a total of 16 ice sculptures created throughout downtown!

Cold Butt Boat Race, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Cheer on community leaders as they have some frozen fun on the river with River Town Adventures, in the tandem kayak boat races.

Pet Photo Booth, 1:30-3:00 p.m.: Bringing your pup downtown for the frozen festivities? Capture the moment at the Pet Photo Booth and have your pet play with others in the Pup House set-up along the Lansing River Trail.

Impression 5 WinterFest Outdoor Celebration, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: Head to Impression 5 for an outdoor WinterFest celebration featuring a selection of activities crafted to show you how local non-profits have innovated new ways to serve you throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Explore Impression 5′s outdoor campus, and enjoy activities from the Allen Neighborhood Center, Potter Park Zoo, REACH, Fenner Nature Center, and Impression 5! Reservations are required for Impression 5′s WinterFest outdoor activities. Museum visits also require a reservation.

Ice Skating, All Day: Get ready to lace up those skates and enjoy the great outdoors with the Community Foundation’s and City of Lansing’s brand new ice rink located at City Hall Plaza, across from the State Capitol. The ice rink is open all day, Saturday, February 27!

Winter Patios and Treats, All Day: Visit downtown Lansing’s newest hotel, the Courtyard Marriott for Starbucks drinks and tours of the new hotel from 11am-5pm. Enjoy craft beer and cocktails on the winter patios of Lansing Brewing or Midtown Brewing Company. Shop Summit Comics & Games, the Peanut Shop, or try Turkish treats at Social Sloth Cafe!

Old Town Chocolate Walk, Noon-5:00 p.m.: Get your ticket for Old Town’s Chocolate Walk, or shop at the unique retail shops offering specials throughout Old Town for the day.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing practices are strongly recommended.

