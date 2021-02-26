Hyundai recalling 82,000 cars

Advertisement

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hyundai is recalling 82,000 electric cars globally.

The vehicles’ batteries need to be replaced after 15 reports of car fires. So far, no one has been hurt in any of the fires and none of the fires took place in the United States.

However, the recall is one of the most expensive in history. That is because replacing an entire battery on an electric car is like replacing an entire engine in a traditional car.

The average cost is $11,000 per car, leaving Hyundai with a bill of about $900 million.

