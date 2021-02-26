Advertisement

FDA advisors meet to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine

If they recommend it to the FDA, the agency could sign off on it within hours or by Saturday.
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use.(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The authorization on a third US coronavirus vaccine could come as early as Friday.

Advisors from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are meeting today to review the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The latest vaccine is made by Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine arm, Janssen Biotech.

The decision then goes to the CDC where advisers plan to meet about it Sunday. Research shows the single-dose shot is about 66% effective.

The FDA has already considered the advanced, Phase 3 clinical trial testing data produced by Janssen and says it indicates the vaccine is safe and effective. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, is made up of vaccine experts and other medical professionals, industry and consumer representatives who will consider presentations from FDA about its findings, as well as from Janssen.

