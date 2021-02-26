FDA advisors meet to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The authorization on a third US coronavirus vaccine could come as early as Friday.

Advisors from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are meeting today to review the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The latest vaccine is made by Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine arm, Janssen Biotech.

If they recommend it to the FDA, the agency could sign off on it within hours or by Saturday.

The decision then goes to the CDC where advisers plan to meet about it Sunday. Research shows the single-dose shot is about 66% effective.

The FDA has already considered the advanced, Phase 3 clinical trial testing data produced by Janssen and says it indicates the vaccine is safe and effective. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, is made up of vaccine experts and other medical professionals, industry and consumer representatives who will consider presentations from FDA about its findings, as well as from Janssen.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.