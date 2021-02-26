Enhanced social distancing at MSU to be lifted Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Enhanced social distancing at Michigan State University (MSU) will be lifted Sunday. The move comes as significant progress has been made toward controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Vennie Gore, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Services, explained MSU’s reasoning in a letter that was sent to students.

“The final positivity rate for last week was less than 1% among participating students, indicating the decrease was maintained in our first phase,” Gore wrote. “This is encouraging progress and shows that the positivity rates are currently stable for the on-campus community. As a result, the enhanced physical distance directive will be lifted beginning Sunday, Feb. 28.”

MSU is asking it’s students to maintain the progress made through the upcoming break on March 2 and 3. To that end, rules will be in place to prevent another spike in cases.

During the break all campus, East Lansing and Ingham County ordinances and health rules still apply. Students are being discouraged from traveling outside of the East Lansing area during this break. Those who do travel must submit a saliva sample within 24 hours of their return to campus in addition to their regular weekly sample. Students are also asked to self-quarantine until they receive a cleared test result.

MSU will be hosting Winter Fest during the break days, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 2 and 3. All activities can be done outside, however in consideration of the pandemic the university is offering alternate options for those that aren’t in East Lansing and can’t be on campus.

More about the event and all health expectations if you plan to join on campus is available at studentlife.msu.edu/winter-fest .

