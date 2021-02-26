Advertisement

Capitol Police plan to keep enhanced presence

An enhanced security presence around the Capitol Building is expected to continue until after President Biden’s first official address to Congress.
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing, and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing, and razor wire reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Eileen Putman | AP Photo/Eileen Putman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WILX) - The US Capitol Police plan to keep an enhanced security presence around the Capitol Building until after President Biden’s first official address to Congress. A Capitol Police official tells House lawmakers that intelligence suggests extremists may be planning another attack. The comments came during a virtual hearing which looked at failures surrounding the deadly riot on Jan. 6.

“We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their desires that they want to blow up the capitol and kill as many members as possible,” said Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman. “We think that it’s prudent that capitol police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward.”

No date has been set for President Biden’s first official address to a joint session of Congress.

