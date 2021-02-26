Capitol Police plan to keep enhanced presence

(WILX) - The US Capitol Police plan to keep an enhanced security presence around the Capitol Building until after President Biden’s first official address to Congress. A Capitol Police official tells House lawmakers that intelligence suggests extremists may be planning another attack. The comments came during a virtual hearing which looked at failures surrounding the deadly riot on Jan. 6.

“We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their desires that they want to blow up the capitol and kill as many members as possible,” said Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman. “We think that it’s prudent that capitol police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward.”

No date has been set for President Biden’s first official address to a joint session of Congress.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.