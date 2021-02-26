Big Ten Softball Begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten softball season began in Leesburg, Florida Friday with several doubleheaders. Michigan State lost twice to Northwestern by 5-0 scores. Michigan beat Purdue twice by 4-0 scores. The schedule for all teams this year is 44 games, conference games only. More games will be played through this week end. Big Ten baseball begins in various southern sites next week end.

