Big Ten Softball Begins

Bearcats fall to Seward in two games (8-7, 10-4).
Bearcats fall to Seward in two games (8-7, 10-4).
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten softball season began in Leesburg, Florida Friday with several doubleheaders. Michigan State lost twice to Northwestern by 5-0 scores. Michigan beat Purdue twice by 4-0 scores. The schedule for all teams this year is 44 games, conference games only. More games will be played through this week end. Big Ten baseball begins in various southern sites next week end.

