Al-Yasari appeal to withhold evidence obtained in cell phone search denied

While she awaits trail, her defense has submitted multiple requests to withhold some elements of the prosecution's case.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday a judge of the Ingham County Circuit Court denied Bdour Al-Yasari’s appeal of a motion to include the findings of a search of her cell phone. The findings will be used in the trial in which she is accused of involvement in the murder of her husband, Ammar Al-Yasari.

Her appeal stated that the warrant to search her cell phone was an invasion of privacy, although the court denied the appeal on grounds that the police had a probable cause to search the phone.

Bdour Al-Yasari has been accused of planning her husband’s 2019 murder with her lover at the time, Jacob Ficher.

In 2019, Ficher entered the Al-Yasari home and killed Ammar with a camping axe. Ficher was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bdour Al-Yasari is awaiting trail.

While she awaits trail, her defense has submitted multiple requests to withhold some elements of the prosecution’s case.

The judge denied a request to not allow the phrase “violent crime impact team,” which was the police agency that surveilled Al-Yasari before her arrest. The request to not mention Jacob Ficher being arrested was denied. The judge also denied a motion to prohibit a photo from Levi Thomason’s phone, who was Ficher’s roommate.

However, a motion was granted to prevent the questioning of a police witness asking for their opinion on another witness. This was at the request of Al-Yasari’s defense attorneys at Abood Law.

Andrew Abood took on the case in January of 2020 and told the judge he and his defense team needed more time to prepare and gather their own expert witnesses.

