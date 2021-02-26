23 employers cited for COVID-19 safety violations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected and issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty citations to 23 different workplaces within the state.

Under MIOSHA’s Emergency Rules, employers that continue in-person work must have the following:

Workplace infection-control practices

Proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE)

A policy that enables employees to notify the employer if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or COVID-19 infection status

COVID-19 preparedness and response plan

The latest MIOSHA citations were issued to the following places of employment:

COVID-19 Emergency Rules Citations

General Duty Citations

Gerber Construction Co Inc. of Reed City Mi. was fined $2,000 for violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $3,600. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

Herzog Homes L.L.C. of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, lack of self-screening protocols for COVID-19, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

Michigan Department of Corrections, Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian, MI was fined $6,300 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not developing an adequate infectious disease preparedness and response plan; not identifying all close contacts for employees who had received a positive result from a COVID-19 laboratory test; not applying social distancing strategies on an operational level for employees who ate lunch; not taking adequate measures to assure employees wore face coverings and practiced social distancing: and not adopting protocols to clean and disinfect the facility in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in the workplace. This inspection was in response to a COVID-19 related fatality, view full citation document.

