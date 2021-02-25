Staudt’s Rising Star: Zoe Ziegler

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Zoe Ziegler is 17 years old from Okemos. She is currently a finalist for the 2021 MHSAA Student Athlete award and a senior at Okemos High School. She a committed to playing for Top 10 nationally ranked DII Grand Valley State University.

She is an outstanding leader on and off the field with a 3.97 GPA and a three-time varsity captain on the girl’s lacrosse team. She was also a member of the 2019 China U19 Women’s National Lacrosse team and participated in the U19 World Championship in Ontario, CA in August of 2019. There she was honored as Player of the Match vs Kenya and finished the tournament 7th overall in points (goals + assists). Zoe has been a three-year varsity runner on the Okemos Cross Country team and has run since 5th grade. She has been recognized as academic all-conference, all state, all area, and LSJ Player of the Year.

But, she truly shines at the nexus of student and athlete. A student council officer all four years of high school and mentor of freshman through OHS CONNECT program. She gives back to lacrosse by helping to coach and train Okemos Lacrosse Club youth during the winter and spring while mentoring elementary students in science through the Okemos Science Institute. We certainly feel Zoe is a rising star and her father always looks forward to what this remarkable young woman will do in her next chapter.

