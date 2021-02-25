Advertisement

South Carolina Placed on Two Years Probation

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for two years for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a sports agent. The case was part of the college basketball corruption trial in which Evans pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy. The NCAA accepted South Carolina’s self-imposed penalties, which include a reduction in unofficial visits from prospects and a six-week ban in telephone recruiting. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin was not named in the original NCAA investigation. Evans spent four seasons at South Carolina before leaving for Oklahoma State after the 2015-2016 season.

Most Read

AG to hold presser to announce charges
Sources confirm: John Geddert, former owner of Twistars, dead
Three Mediterranean recluse spiders were spotted. They are cousins to the brown recluse and...
UM library shuts down after venomous spiders discovered
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Former gymnast wants Geddert to be held accountable

Latest News

The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
Big Ten Adding Trophy for Michigan vs. Northwestern Game
File image
NCAA Announces Contingency Plans for Basketball Tournament
File image
Big Ten Alters Format For Conference Hockey Tournament
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Halts Week End Competitions In Two Sports