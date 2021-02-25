Advertisement

NYC officials are pushing back against race-based hate crimes

Nation-wide, there has been an increase in reported hate crimes against Asian minority groups since coronavirus became widespread.
(Source: mpi43/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST
(WILX) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is launching a new website to help people report bias or crimes against Asians or Asian Americans.

Across the country, there has been an increase in reported hate crimes against Asian minority groups since coronavirus became widespread. In response, New York formed an Asian Hate-Crime Task Force last year. It includes 25 Asian American detectives who speak eleven different languages.

Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY) says COVID-19 has added another layer of bias against Asian-Americans.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, our Asian-American community has been suffering and fighting basically two viruses,” Meng said. “Before COVID-19 even hit us here in New York, we were already seeing our members and small businesses fight the pandemic of anti-Asian hatred.”

