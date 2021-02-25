NYC officials are pushing back against race-based hate crimes

(WILX) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is launching a new website to help people report bias or crimes against Asians or Asian Americans.

Across the country, there has been an increase in reported hate crimes against Asian minority groups since coronavirus became widespread. In response, New York formed an Asian Hate-Crime Task Force last year. It includes 25 Asian American detectives who speak eleven different languages.

Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY) says COVID-19 has added another layer of bias against Asian-Americans.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, our Asian-American community has been suffering and fighting basically two viruses,” Meng said. “Before COVID-19 even hit us here in New York, we were already seeing our members and small businesses fight the pandemic of anti-Asian hatred.”

“This country has a long history of excluding Asian Americans out of fear and racism. Call it out, prevent it, stand against it. We are better than this. And this city especially, and our diversity, has always made us stronger."



– @RepGraceMeng



Amen.#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/579fIB6bm7 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 24, 2021

